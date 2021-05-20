Low-pressure area likely to develop over North Andaman and East Central Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, May 20, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 72 hours. It is predicted to move North-westwards and reach Odisha - West Bengal coasts around May 26 evening. The system will be named 'Yaas' once it develops into a cyclone," an official press release said.

According to the release, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures on the eastern coast and all its ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert.

"The development of weather in Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored and ICG Remote Operating Stations (ROS) in the States/UTs of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands are incessantly relaying weather alert messages on MMB radio at regular intervals both in English and in vernacular language to alert merchant vessels, fishing boats, fisheries survey, scientific research vessels, oil rigs, accommodation barges, support vessels for Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), etc.," the release said.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures.

"Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and International safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/ transiting through area. Port authorities, Oil rig operators, Shipping, fisheries authorities and fishermen associations have been informed about the likelihood of cyclone formation and a close liaison and coordination for safety of boats, vessels and fixed platforms is being maintained.

"Though fishing ban is enforced on the east coast of India, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and Ships at sea are also broadcasting weather warning to fishermen operating at sea about likely formation of cyclone and directing them to return to nearest harbour for safety. ICG has also requested respective State/ UT governments to sensitise fishers and accounting of fishing boats present in harbour and a close liaison is being maintained.

"In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, life buoys and life jackets are on standby for undertaking disaster response operations. Medical teams and ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilisation," the release added.

