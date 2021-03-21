Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19, condition stable
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for Covid-19, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Sunday, adding that his condition is stable.

"Om Birla, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, tested positive for Covid on March 19," AIIMS said in a statement.

A day after testing positive, he was admitted to the AIIMS Covid Centre for observation.

"He is stable and all his parameters are normal," said Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division, AIIMS.

