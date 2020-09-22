Lok Sabha informed of progress in Rocket Launching Port construction in Kulasekarapattinam

New Delhi, September 22, 2020

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Monday informed the Lok Sabha about the progress in setting up India’s second space rocket launching port in Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, the Minister said that, following the request of the Department of Space, the State Government had identified 961.66.90 hectares in Thoothukudi district.

The land survey was completed for 431.87.74 hectares and preliminary notification issued. Survey work for balance area was in an advanced stage. At present, one Launch Pad was being proposed at the second launch port at Kulasekarapattinam.

The Centre’s policy decision of opening up of space sector for private players enable them to develop various space-qualified subsystems and systems along with the building of satellites and launch vehicles.

They are also permitted to establish facilities and provide launch services and other space-based services. Many of these services and products will find global customers, which will increase India’s share in the global space sector market, the Minister added.

