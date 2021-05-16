Lockdown extended till May 24 in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 16, 2021

The Delhi government has extended the lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, by one more week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

"We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Coronavirus cases have been on a decline. We don't want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 a.m. in Delhi," he said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6,430 cases -- the lowest since april 7 --with 11.32 per cent positivity rate. The number of recovered patients was 11,591 but the daily death number was still very high at 337.

In the last few days, Delhi has witnessed some relief in terms of daily positive cases and daily Covid positivity rate, too. However, the city has been reporting over 300 deaths every day since May 4 (except two days when less than 300 were reported). The highest daily deaths in one day were reported on May 3, when a total of 448 Covid patients had died in the city.

IANS