Locals clash with farmers at Singhu, police fire teargas shells, resort to lathi-charge

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

Delhi Police on Friday resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells as they tried to quell a mob of hundreds of villagers at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border where agitating farmers came under an attack by the locals, who wanted the area to be cleared immediately.

A Delhi Police station house officer (SHO) was among several others who were injured in the clashes.

Hundreds of locals arrived at the farmers' protest site and things came to blows as they demanded the area to be vacated by the agitators who have been at the site for more than two months.

Locals asked them to clear the spot alleging that their presence was creating trouble.

After heated argument, the locals started attacking the tents of the farmers. Following this there was stone-pelting between the two groups.

The Delhi Police and the security personnel deployed at the Singhu border resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd at the protest site.

The police also resorted to a lathi-charge to control the mob.

Several policemen including Alipur Police Station House Officer were injured.

According to Delhi Police sources, several people have been detained.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at the Singhu border since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new Central farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September.

A tractor rally organised by the farmers on Republic Day turned violent after many of the demonstrators violated the routes and timings permitted but the Delhi Police. Several of them reached Red Fort and hosted their flag on a pole at the iconic monument.

The situation remained grim and tense at Singhu even as a Mahapanchayat of farmers was underway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

NNNN