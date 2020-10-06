Live-in partner arrested for Kerala dentist's murder

Thrissur, October 6, 2020

Mahesh, the live-in partner of Sona, a dentist who died on October 3 after being allegedly stabbed by him on September 28 following a quarrel between them, was on Tuesday arrested by the police.

Sona was a practising dentist and ran her clinic near here while Mahesh is a contractor.

According to the police, following a rift between the two over sharing the proceeds from her dental clinic, there was an altercation between themat the clinic on September 28. Mahesh allegedly stabbed her in front of her relatives and ran away.

Sona succumbed to her injuries on October 3.

The police took Mahesh into custody early Tuesday after days of manhunt.

Sona was previously married and had a daughter from the earlier marriage.

