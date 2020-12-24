Live heart flown from Vadodara given green corridor in Delhi

New Delhi, December 24, 2020

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday provided a green corridor to a human heart after it was informed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here about a human heart being flown under VAD (Ventricular Assist Device) from Vadodara in Gujarat to the hospital for a heart transplant surgery.

The heart arrived here by a flight at 2:30 pm at Terminal 2 of IGI airport and a green corridor was arranged from T-2 to AIIMS to avoid wastage of time.

As soon as the request was received, the traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor for the passage of ambulance carrying the "live heart" was planned.

The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance throughout the route of 18.5 km from T-2 to AIIMS. It took 12 minutes for the heart to reach the destination, which would have otherwise taken anything between 35 and 40 minutes.

"This is the least anyone can do to save a precious life," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Manish Kumar Agrawal.

The heart transplant saved the life of a 20-year-old critically ill youth at AIIMS.

"The boy's heart had stopped functioning for which he had to undergo an urgent transplant. We arranged the heart of a 16-year-old brain dead patient in Vadodara which was flown to Delhi immediately and was transported in a very short time from the airport to AIIMS," an AIIMS spokesperson said.

The boy underwent the transplant and has been saved, the spokesperson added.

The AIIMS officials also said that credit for this life-saving operation also goes to the Delhi Police whose pro-activeness enabled the live heart to reach the hospital on time.

IANS