LG overrules Kejriwal decision reserving Delhi hospitals for residents

New Delhi, June 8, 2020

In a major setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday overruled his decision that Delhi government hospitals will treat only the residents of the city.

According to top sources, Baijal has overruled Kejriwal's decision as he is also the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The move comes a day after Kejriwal announced that Delhi government hospitals will be available for the citizens of the city only, while those run by the Central government will remain open for all. He has also announced that private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed will also be kept reserved for Delhi residents.

IANS