Shraddha murder case: Delhi court sends Aaftab to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, November 26, 2022

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, to 14 days in judicial custody.

He was produced before the Saket court through video conferencing from the Ambedkar hospital, where he was taken for a medical check up. He will be shifted to Tihar jail.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order), has initiated the legal process for production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla's narco test is likely to take place on Monday, as per sources.

His polygraph test was also left incomplete on Friday.

During the last hearing on November 22, Poonawalla had told the court that he was provoked by Walkar but then went completely silent.

The judge then asked him if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.

"Aaftab had told the court that he was cooperating but he can't recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha," his lawyer, Avinash Kumar had said.

Walkar and Poonawalla had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8, and shifted to the Chhattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Poonawalla allegedly killed her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

IANS