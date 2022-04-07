Relief to Aakar Patel, Delhi court asks CBI to withdraw lookout circular

New Delhi, April 7, 2022

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to immediately withdraw the lookout circular issued against former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar of the Rouse Avenue court had reserved the order on the plea of Patel, who has approached the court challenging the lookout circular.

It had taken note of the submissions of Patel's counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir, who argued that the circular was issued without any procedure, and highlighted the fundamental rights of the writer.

There was no question of not cooperating with the probe agency by his client, he said.

Journalist and writer Patel was on his way to the US when he was stopped from leaving the country at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday citing a lookout circular issued against him by the CBI in connection with an FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. case.

Patel had previously worked on topics related to 2002 Gujarat riots and presented a report "Rights and Wrongs" and has been writing columns for publications in India and Pakistan.

IANS