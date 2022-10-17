President appoints Justice D Y Chandrachud as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu today appointed Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from 09th November, 2022," a press communique from the Ministry of Law & Justice said here today.

Justice Chandrachud take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9, succeeding Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who will demit office on November 8 after a tenure of 74 days.

Chief Justice Lalit had recommended the name of Justice Chandrachud as his successor on October 11, as per the established practice of the CJI naming the senior-most judge for the post.

Justice Chandrachud will have a tenure of two years and is due to demit office on November 10, 2024.

His father, Yashwant Vishnu Chandrachud, had served as Chief Justice of India from February 22, 1978 to Juy 11, 1985, the longest tenure held by anyone in that position.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud did B.A. (Hons.) in Economics from St. Stephen's College, New Delhi and LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.

He was enrolled as an advocate on July 20, 1982. He joined the Bombay Bar after obtaining an LL.M. and a Doctorate in Judicial Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School.

He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998, and was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

He later served as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013 until May 13, 2016, when he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

He is a guest lecturer at Harvard Law School, Yale Law School, Australian National University and University of Witwatersand, South Africa. He has been invited to several organisations as a speaker, including the Union Nations High Commission on Human Rights, the World Bank, the United Nations Environmental Programme, Asian Development Bank and the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts.

Justice Chandrachud, in his six years at the Supreme Court so far, has delivered several seminal judgements, incuding the decriminilization of homosexuality, decriminalization of adultery, declaration of privacy as a fundamental right and combating caste and gender discrimination through the Indian Constitution.

His judgements, including his notable dissents, have enriched Indian jurisprudence on constitutional law, human rights law, gender justice, criminal law and labour law. His vision for a just and equitable society precedes his days at the bench. As an advocate practising predominantly at the Bombay Bar, he was a champion for several causes, including the right to privacy, the rights of HIV+ workers, and religious and linguistic minority rights.

As the current chairperson of the E-committee of the Supreme Court of India, he is spearheading a digital transition of the judicial system in India with the aim of ensuring access, transparency and accountability. The e-committee is providing services such as e-filing of cases, virtual courts and a National Judicial Data Grid in furtherance of the principle of open courts.

