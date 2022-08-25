PM security breach in Punjab: SC panel holds Ferozepur SSP responsible for lapses

New Delhi, August 25, 2022

The committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra, that inquired into the security lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab in January, recommended that there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of the "Blue Book" while indicting Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not taking steps in connection with security of the PM's convoy.

In an order uploaded late in the night, a bench headed by Chief Justice N. V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said: "In compliance of the said order, the said Committee has submitted its Report in a sealed cover. The sealed cover was opened in the Court and we read out some recommendations made in the said Report. Thereafter, the Report was re-sealed and kept in the safe custody of the Secretary General of this Court, who shall make it available as and when required by the Court."

The committee suggested there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision of the Blue Book, which deals with the PM's security and indicted the Ferozepur police chief for not taking steps in connection with the security to PM's convoy.

The top court said: "We direct the Registry to send a copy of the report to the Central Government and the State Government for further action. Accordingly, this Writ Petition is disposed of. As a sequel to the above, pending interlocutory applications also stand disposed of."

On January 12, the Supreme Court had appointed its retired judge, Justice Malhotra, to head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab

Chief Justice Ramana then had said the panel would inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries. The other members of the panel included the Director General of Police, Chandigarh, the Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and the Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.

The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer's Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasised on the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

IANS