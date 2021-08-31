Nine new Supreme Court judges take oath of office

New Delhi, August 31, 2021

Nine new judges of the Supreme Court were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana here on Tuesday.

After the judges were sworn in, there is now only one vacancy in the Supreme Court now, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

On August 18, the Supreme Court published on its website the names of nine persons it had recommended for appointment as judges to the top court. The decision was taken by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by chief justice Ramana and comprising four senior most judges of the top court. These names were subsequently approved by the central government on August 26.

The new nine judges are: Justice A. S. Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice J. K. Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice B. V. Nagarathna, Justice C. T. Ravikumar, Justice M. M. Sundresh, Justice Bela Trivedi and senior advocate P. S. Narasimha.

Justice Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027. Justice Nagarathna's father, Justice E. S. Venkataramiah, had been a CJI for a few months in 1989. Currently, Justice Indira Banerjee is the only serving woman judge in the apex court.

IANS