Karnataka HC sets aside lower court order directing blocking of Congress' Twitter handles

Bengaluru, November 8, 2022

In a relief to Congress, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside a local court order directing Twitter to provisionally block the handles of the Indian National Congress and its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in a case related to music copyright infringement.

The local court on Monday also directed Twitter to remove three links from its platform.

The high court ruling came after the Congress submitted an undertaking in the court to remove the "KGF Chapter-2" song from all its handles.

The counsel for the Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that the "KGF Chapter-2" song would be removed from all the social media handles of the party, and the screen shots would be provided to the petitioner, MRT Music.

Music record label MRT Music, which owns the copyright for the music of the film "KGF - Chapter 2", had alleged that the audiovisual promotions of the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had illegally used music from the pan-India blockbuster movie.

After going through the material evidence submitted, the local court on Monday noted that prima facie materials available at this stage, if established, will cause irreparable damage to the plaintiff and also encourage piracy.

The court had issued an ex-parte injunction that restrains the defendants from unauthorisedly and illegally using the copyrighted work belonging to the plaintiff till the next date of hearing.

Last Friday, MRT Music's counsel Narasimhan Sampath had said, "A complaint has been filed against the Indian National Congress represented by its General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Rahul Gandhi for infringement of copyrights owned by MRT Music."

IANS