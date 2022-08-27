Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, August 27, 2022

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Justice Lalit made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Droupadi Murmu.

He has succeeded Justice N V Ramana, who completed his term yesterday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Justice Ramana, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Judges of the Supreme Court and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Justice Lalit will have a short term as Chief Justice, as he is due to retire on November 8.

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June, 1983 and practised in the High Court of Bombay till December, 1985. He shifted his practice to Delhi in January, 1986 and was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in April, 2004.

He has appeared as amicus curiae in many matters and had been appointed Special Public Prosecutor for CBI to conduct trial in all 2G matters under the orders of the Supreme Court. He was a member of the Supreme Court of India Legal Services Committee for two terms.

He was appointed directly from the bar as a judge of the apex court on August 13, 2014. He is the second judge, after late Justice S M Sikri, who has become the Chief Justice after being directly appointed from the bar as a judge of the Supreme Court.

