Bombay HC thwarts Kerala CPM leader's son's bid to settle sexual abuse case

Mumbai, July 9, 2022

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Saturday thwarted an attempt by Kerala CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Benoy Kodiyeri's bid to settle an alleged sexual abuse case involving him.

Benoy and the complainant were on a mutual understanding for an out-of-court settlement and approached the court to terminate the litigation.

However, a division bench of the Bombay HC refused to hear the mutual application filed by Benoy and the woman seeking to end the court proceedings.

The Mumbai-based woman, who is originally from Bihar, had approached the Mumbai Police in 2019 to file an alleged sexual abuse case against Benoy that took place 10 years ago.

The woman had filed a complaint at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station on June 13, 2019, saying that her son who is aged 11 years was fathered by Benoy.

The police had registered an FIR against the CPM leader's son under alleged charges of sexual abuse and criminal intimidation.

Benoy had said that the woman was blackmailing him but the court had ordered a paternity test and the results are awaited.

According to the woman, Benoy was in a relationship with her since 2008 when she was working in a dance bar in Dubai and had promised to marry her.

But when she came to know that Benoy was already married, she decided to file a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, the woman said that she became pregnant in 2009 and Benoy had moved her to a flat in Andheri West, Mumbai, and on July 22, 2010, her son was born.

She said that Benoy used to take care of her and had paid the rent for the accommodation.

However, in 2018 the CPM leader's son was charged in a financial fraud case. She inquired about him and found that he was already married.

The woman was then allegedly threatened by Benoy and his powerful relatives and hence she lodged a complaint with the police.

IANS