Last date for nominations for Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020 extended till February 6

New Delhi, February 3, 2021

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for submission of nomination for the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020 till February 6.

The awards are conferred every year on March 8, International Women’s Day, in recognition of exceptional work done by individuals and organisations in the area of empowerment of women.

The Nari Shakti Puruskar is awarded to individuals, groups, NGOs and institutions for encouraging women to participate in decision making roles; women’s skill development in traditional and non-traditional sectors; facilitating basic amenities for rural women; promoting women in non-traditional sectors like science and technology, sports, art, culture concretely and for the significant work towards safety and security, health and wellness, education, life skills, respect and dignity of women, and so on.

The award carries a citation and a cash reward of Rs 2 Lakh.

As per the guidelines, any individual of at least 25 years of age and institutions having worked in the relevant field for at least 5 years are eligible to apply.

"The Puraskars acknowledge the achievers who have not allowed age, geographical barriers or inaccessibility to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit inspires society at large and young Indian minds, in particular, to break gender stereotypes. It encourages them to stand up against gender inequality and discrimination. These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society," a press release from the Ministry added.

