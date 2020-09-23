Laser-guided anti-tank guided missile successfully test-fired from Arjun tank

New Delhi, September 23, 2020

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from main battle tank (MBT) Arjun at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), Ahmednagar on Tuesday.

In these tests, the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)-protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun, the release said.

Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun have developed the missile.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for successfully test-firing the ATGM.

Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO also congratulated DRDO personnel and the industry on the successful test-firing.

