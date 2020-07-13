Large part of Indian media captured by fascist interests: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 13, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, saying a large part of the Indian media had now been "captured by fascist interests" and asserted that the narrative of lies is tearing India apart.

He said that he would be sharing his own thoughts with people through videos.

In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi said: "Today, a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, WhatsApp forwards and false news."

"This narrative of lies is tearing India apart. I want to make our current affairs, history, and crises clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said in another tweet.

In the last six years, the Congress leader has slammed a section of the media on several occasions for alleged disproportionate criticism of the grand old party.

On June 8, he tweeted on the Chinese 'intrusion' in Ladakh: "The media is muzzled and terrified. The truth seems dormant. But it flows in the blood of every single Indian army officer and soldier. They know exactly what is happening in Ladakh."

