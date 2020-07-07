Landslide on NH-10 cuts off Bengal-Sikkim road link

Kolkata, July 7, 2020

A massive landslide on Tuesday resulted in the collapse of a National Highway which connects West Bengal with the Himalayan state of Sikkim, virtually snapping road connectivity in the north-eastern region.

National Highway (NH) 10 connects Sikkim's capital Gangtok to West Bengal's Kalimpong and Siliguri. The landslide occurred near 29-Mile near Kalimpong, amid heavy to very heavy rains during the week.

The landslide was caused by heavy rain in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas.

According to sources, the local administration is currently busy carrying out clearing operations. But the progress on clearing the debris from the hilly stretch is slow as the landslides are still active in monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Met department officials have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in three West Bengal districts -- Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar -- between July 9 and 12 which might trigger flood-like situations in large swathes of north Bengal.

IANS