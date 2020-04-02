Kovind to discuss COVID-19 response with Governors on Friday

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, will hold a video conference from Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories (UTs) to bolster the efforts at the Central and State levels to contain and manage the crisis arising from the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This will be his second such video conference with Governors/LGs and Administrators of States and UTs.

In the first video conference held on March 27, as many as 14 Governors and Delhi Lt. Governor shared experiences in their territories. The remaining Governors/LGs and Administrators will share their experiences tomorrow.

The agenda of the conference will be the status of COVID-19 in the States, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations/private sector in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, an official press release said.

NNN