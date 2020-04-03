Kovind, Naidu discuss COVID-19 situation with Governors, LGs and Administrators

New Delhi, April 3, 2020

Affirming that the people of the country have set an example by showing exemplary courage, discipline and solidarity in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind today expressed concern over two incidents, the gathering of migrant workers in Anand Vihar and the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, both in Delhi, that caused a setback to the efforts.

The President, along with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, held a video-conference with the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of States and Union Territories (UTs) and discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Union Government and the State Governments in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The President emphasized the need to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the one held on March 27 with the Governors/LGs of 15 States/UTs on the issue. The Governors and LGs of 15 States/UTs had apprised the President and Vice-President about the situation.

In today’s meeting, the Governors/LGs/Administrators of the remaining 21 States/UTs briefed the President and Vice-President on COVID-19 related efforts.

The meeting felt that there was no scope for laxity or complacency in fighting the invisible enemy. In this context, the President noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country.

He wholeheartedly endorsed the Prime Minister’s appeal today to all citizens to switch off lights in homes at 9 pm on Sunday and instead switch on their mobile flashlights, torches or lamps in an expression of people’s solidarity to fight against coronavirus.

He, however, cautioned people not to let their guard down and steadfastly adhere to the practice of social distancing.

In his opening remarks, Kovind noted that they had constructive discussions in the previous video conference and several useful suggestions had been made. Some of the praiseworthy initiatives of various states, which were noted in the previous conference, included enrolling retired doctors and medical students, using the expertise of psychologists, inviting the youth to volunteer, monitoring the situation with daily review meetings, setting up hunger helplines, encouraging home delivery, using stadiums for relief works and quarantine facilities, and involving universities in spreading awareness.

Taking note of the problems faced by the homeless, the unemployed and the weaker sections of society during this crisis, Kovind stressed the need to be extra sensitive towards their needs. He invited other participants in the conference to deliberate upon the ways and means to ensure nobody remains hungry.

Acknowledging that this was a big challenge, he added that he was confident the Governors will contribute to the efforts made at the Central and State levels and involve all sections of society.

Moreover, while ensuring that food and other essential items are made available to the needy, care has to be taken that no compromise is made on the question of social distancing, he added.

He referred to the previous conference in which the role of the Red Cross and other voluntary agencies in complementing the efforts of the Government was discussed. He invited suggestions to involve and encourage maximum participation of the voluntary agencies as well as the private sector in meeting the humanitarian challenge.

“In battling the pandemic, our efforts so far have been in the right direction, notwithstanding some incidents, and we are moving ahead with firm determination,” he said in his closing remarks.

Kovind expressed appreciation of the fellow citizens for their patience and cooperation. He thanked the doctors and all officers and employees who have been serving society, the nation and humanity despite grave risk to their lives. He expressed full confidence that the people of the country will continue the campaign against the pandemic with full alertness and firm determination.

Naidu, who conducted the conference, laid emphasis on roping in volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society, social organisations and private sector to mitigate the plight of the poor.

He urged the Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators to persuade leaders from different walks to life to come forward and support the most vulnerable sections of society, particularly farmers, as the lockdown coincides with the harvesting season in many states.

He pointed out that though the Central Government and the State Governments were taking adequate measures to alleviate people’s suffering, it would serve eternal human values for social elite to come forward and support the poor and most vulnerable sections in this crisis.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel started off by saying that universities and medical colleges are collaborating to devise methods to attend to the patients on war footing. She also pointed out that online classes for students have begun to enable them to continue with their academic session.

The State Government was aware of farmers’ problems and was initiating measures to help them out. Intervening in the discussion, Kovind urged all Governors to revive units of the Red Cross Society and take their help.

Frequently intervening in the discussion, Naidu urged Governors/Lt. Governors and Administrators to spread awareness about the measures initiated by the Government in helping farmers in this harvesting season.

He particularly asked Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to see to it that farmers and landless labourers were given succour in these trying times.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu pointed out that the UT administration has been keeping intensive surveillance and has identified hotspots to prempt the outbreak of disease. “We faced problems because of movement of the participants in the Tablighi Jamaat,” he said.

He, however, assured that the administration was taking care of migrant workers, students and has also set up adequate quarantine centres. “We are also ensuring food supplies to far-flung areas,” he said while responding to a query from the Vice President.

The Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur expressed concern over rise in cases due to the return of pilgrims from Iran where some of them had been infected. He pointed out that inaccessibility of certain areas and tough terrain make operation rather difficult. He appreciated work of voluntary, religious and social organisations in providing help to people in need.

The Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Admiral D K Joshi ((Retd.) said that 10 positive COVID-19 cases were related to Tablighi Jamaat. All those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event are quarantined after identifying them.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey said that the state government had launched a comprehensive strategy to check the spread of the disease at the earliest. Referring to farmers’ plights, she said that perishable agriculture produces are allowed to be sold in local markets.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya said that the state had suitably augmented its capacity to meet any situation arising out of the crisis.

In summing up the conference, the President commended Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators for their insightful views and keeping their ears to the ground to ensure the welfare of people. He extolled doctors and health workers for serving people in face of grave risk and displaying exemplary courage and conviction. The President reiterated that he along with the Vice-President would always be available for consultation should such a need arise.

