Kovind, Modi to address Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy on Monday

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on National Education Policy (NEP) through video-conference tomorrow.

The conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” is being organized by the Ministry of Education, Govt of India.

"NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the twenty-first century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. NEP-2020 is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level," an official press release said.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower, the release said.

The comprehensive transformation aimed in the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) envisaged by the Prime Minister, it said.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission earlier organized a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020” which was addressed by the Prime Minister.

The Governors’ Conference tomorrow will also be attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.

The address of the President and Prime Minister shall be live telecast on DD News, the release added.

