Kovind holds discussions on COVID-19 response with Governors

New Delhi, March 28, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu held a video-conference on Friday with Governors of all States and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories to find ways to complement the efforts of the Union and State Governments on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kovind began the conference by exhorting to the collective strength of the society and urged the participants to mobilise volunteers of Indian Red Cross society, voluntary and religious organisations to contain the menace at the earliest.

The President and Vice-President expressed the hope that the Indian society’s inherent strength of “sharing and caring” and the government’s measures would mitigate the sufferings of the most vulnerable sections of the society, particularly the workers of the unorganised sectors and the destitute.

In the video conference, 14 Governors and Delhi Lt. Governor were shortlisted to share experiences in their territories as these areas were worst affected by the pandemic.

The video conference was conducted by the Vice-President and it brought out the best practices initiated by various States to mitigate the people’s plight while enforcing the lockdown in the country, an official press release said.

The discussions related to the status of COVID-19 in the States, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations in complementing the efforts of the Union and State governments to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, especially with the lockdown and other challenges emerging from the evolving situation.

The video conference began with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari outlining measures initiated by the State administration to combat the pandemic. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the role of government, voluntary organisations, medical professionals, paramedics and the police to act in a coordinated manner to persuade people to maintain social distancing in Kerala.

Further, 1800 retired doctors and MBBS students enlisted with the State Government to volunteer with their services if a need arises. As many as 375 psychologists are also roped in to give advice to those who find quarantine a difficult phase in their lives.

This innovative move in Kerala is worth emulating for other states, he said.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala extolled the collective strength of the society to fight the menace. Almost 8000 Red Cross Society volunteers in the State were working to spread awareness about the disease. Akshay Patra, a social organisation, was also actively involved in distributing food packets all over the state.

Satyadeo Narayan Arya, Haryana Governor said the state was fully prepared to meet all challenges. Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said that the State government and all other agencies were working in perfect coordination to enforce the lockdown and yet mitigate people’s problems.

He also pointed out that at the top level LG and Delhi CM were meeting every day to take stock of the situation. At the district level, DC’s and DCP’s were coordinating moves to facilitate the relief work and educate people about social distancing.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Dev Vrat said that quarantine facilities in the State were being augmented. Social awakening programmes have been initiated through media to motivate people to follow guidelines.

Gujarat’s cooperative spirit was invoked to launch concerted efforts by government, social and religious organisations, private sector, voluntary and cultural organisations to pool in their resources to meet the challenge.

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan informed that necessary steps were being taken in the State. The State was extensively using social media to spread awareness. The Raj Bhavan has also taken steps to provide food to about 800 needy families living in the neighbourhood.

Naidu suggested to the Telangana Governor to take help of artistes, film stars, writers and intellectuals to raise the level of awareness among people about the seriousness of the pandemic.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that universities in the State were ready to be utilised in case of need. Further, the Red Cross has been doing an excellent job in educating people about the deleterious impact of the disease, within the limitations of their resources.

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said the Red Cross society has been working round the clock to help out people in the state. Special efforts were being made to ensure awareness in Districts with the tribal population.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan talked about the state’s proximity to the international border that makes the state rather vulnerable to the spread of the disease. He, however, praised the manner in which the Bihar Government has been acting to contain the coronavirus.

The Red Cross in the State has also been using its volunteers to spread awareness and its ambulances are available for use by district authorities.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said efforts were in place to look after construction workers by providing them Rice, Dal etc. Further, all rice ration card holders under PDS will be given Rs 1000 in cash. Amma canteens were being used to provide subsidised food.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon praised the quick response of the MP state administration. The state has taken measures to ensure that food was made available to daily wagers. The Red Cross has been doing appreciable work in the State, he added.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh VP Singh Badnore informed that Red Cross has been helping to supply food packets in Chandigarh. Necessary steps were being taken by Punjab and Chandigarh to tackle the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said a fund has been created to enable people to make donations. All institutions were contributing in dealing with the challenge and social distancing was being duly emphasised among people.

While summing up the conference in which 15 governors including Delhi LG and Chandigarh administrator shared their thoughts, Kovind urged everyone to hold regular stock-taking with the state government and make contributions in a way that the battle against the coronavirus could be taken to a logical end. He also said that based on these experiences, the best practices can be emulated in other parts of the country.

