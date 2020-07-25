Kovind flags off Red Cross relief supplies for flood-affected in Assam, Bihar and UP

New Delhi, July 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind flagged off nine trucks of Red Cross relief supplies for the flood-affected people in Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan was present at the flag-off ceremony. The President of India is the President of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

These relief supplies will be transported by train and will be received by the state Red Cross branches of the respective states, the President’s Secretariat said in a release.

The relief material included items such as tarpaulins, tents, saris, dhotis, cotton blankets, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, bed sheets, buckets and two water purification units. COVID-19 protection items such as surgical masks, PPE kits, gloves and face shields are also part of the relief material.

These items are meant to safeguard and protect health workers associated with IRCS medical services in these states as well as the volunteers of IRCS who are at the forefront of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The supply of the material is in continuation and in addition to the material already provided by IRCS to be distributed by the state Red Cross branches to the affected people.

On the occasion of the flagging off, R K Jain, General Secretary, IRCS briefed the President on the initiatives and the work done by IRCS to serve the people affected by floods and COVID-19 in different parts of the country. Officials of President’s Secretariat and IRCS were also present on the occasion.

