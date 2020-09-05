Kovind confers National Awards on 47 teachers

New Delhi, September 5, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred National Awards on 47 teachers from across the country on Teachers’ Day and expressed his appreciation of their role in imparting education through digital means during the lockdown period in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first-ever award ceremony held virtually, the President congratulated the award winners. He observed that about 40% of the National Award winners were women.

Paying tributes to former President and eminent educationist S Radhakrishnan, Kovind said that he was a visionary, statesman and most significantly an extraordinary teacher. Celebrating his birthday as Teachers’ Day is a mere token for the services he had rendered towards the development of the nation and a mark of respect for the entire community of educators.

This occasion also provides an opportunity to pay respects to the teachers for their commitment and supreme contribution to the lives of the pupil. “It is this commitment that is the foundation stone for any school as teachers are the true nation-builders instrumental in building the character and knowledge of the children,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of digital technology in challenging times of COVID pandemic, Kovind noted that the teachers were taking the help of this technology to reach out to the children. Applauding the teachers for shifting to this new technology-driven teaching, he said that it is important for all of them “to upgrade and update” their skills in the field of digital technology to make education more effective and also make the students conversant with the new techniques.

The online education system has made it obligatory for the parents to join hands with the teachers and encourage children to explore new avenues of learning. Referring to the digital divide, he also emphasized that steps should be taken so that the benefits of technology reached the children in tribal and far-flung areas.

Talking about the National Education Policy, Kovind opined that the newly introduced policy was an endeavour to prepare the children for future needs. It has been designed after considering the opinion of various stakeholders. It was now the teachers who would be at the centre-stage for making the policy successful and productive, he added.

All efforts were being made to increase the competence of the teachers and that only the best would be chosen for the field of education under the new Education Policy, he said.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ delivered the welcome address. Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre gave the Vote of Thanks.

NNN