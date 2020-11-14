Khattar examined in Shimla hospital for hill sickness

Shimla, November 14, 2020

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taken to a hospital in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Saturday for examination after the journey in the hills fatigued him, officials said.

After examination and certain tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, he was discharged, a doctor said. All tests were fine as he only had altitude sickness.

Khattar reached Shimla on Friday evening on a private visit and met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan where his Himachal counterpart Jai Ram Thakur was also present.

"The state Chief Minister hosted a lunch for the Haryana Chief Minister today (Saturday) at the Peterhoff. After having the lunch, he left for Chandigarh," an official in the Himachal Chief Minister's Office told IANS.

He said the Haryana Chief Minister was complaining of the fatigue of driving in the hills.

Khattar, who had contracted Covid-19 infection in August, stayed in Wildflower Hall, a luxury resort on the outskirts of Shimla.

IANS