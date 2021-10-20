Kerala announces new awards on the lines of Padma awards

Thiruvananthapuram, October 20, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state will institute awards on the lines of the Padma Awards at the national level.

He said there would be three categories of awards - the Kerala Jyothi which will be for one person, the Kerala Prabha which will be conferred on two, and the Kerala Shri which will be given to five persons.

"These awards are for people who excel in various fields. The notification for these awards will be made every April and people can apply. Then the selection committee will sit and decide and these awards will be given away on Kerala Formation Day (November 1)," Vijayan told media after the weekly cabinet meeting.

IANS