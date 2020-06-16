Kerala woman dies after crashing into glass door

Kochi, January 16, 2020

The Kerala Police on Tuesday commenced a probe into the incident in which a 46-year-old woman died after she hit a glass door at the premises of a bank near here on Monday.

The video of the incident has gone viral, where one sees Beena Paul rushing back after entering the office of the Bank of Baroda's branch near here.

The police, which inspected the premises on Tuesday has already registered a case of unnatural death and has begun a probe into it.

The incident occurred after she entered the office. In the video, Beena Paul is seen rushing back after realising that she forgot to take the key from her two-wheeler. As she turns and rushes out, she hits the glass door.

The glass door on the impact breaks and as she falls, the shattered glass pieces pierce her abdomen.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital within five minutes where she passed away.

The woman and her husband run an electrical shop nearby.

The police will investigate whether the glass used to make the door was the specified one and to ascertain that, it will be sent for scientific examination.

The couple has three children.

IANS