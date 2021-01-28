Kerala: State Tourism Minister lays foundation for Rs 3 crore amenity centre at Vettukad Church

Thiruvananthapuram, January 28, 2021

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran laid the foundation for the Rs 3 crore pilgrim amenity centre at the historical Madre De Deus Church at Vettukad here on Thursday.

The facility is part of the Pilgrim Circuit, launched by the State Government to promote pilgrim tourism by connecting various pilgrim centres of different faiths.

The amenity centres provide basic facilities for pilgrims visiting places of worship across the state.

Surendran said the government had launched a string of projects in different parts of the state to step up infrastructure facilities for the growth of tourism.

“This is for the first time in the state that a government is taking initiative for building infrastructure facilities in places of worship. Madre De Deus Church, which reminds us of ancient churches in Rome because of its architectural features, has historical importance,” the Minister added.

The construction of the pilgrim amenity centre for the church is taken up by Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK) and will be completed in 18 months, a press release from the Department of Tourism said.

P Bala Kiran, Director, Tourism; Sabu Jose, Councilor, Vettukad; and Fr. George Gomez, Vicar of the Parish, were amongst those present on the occasion.

Similar projects coming up in different parts of Thiruvananthapuram district include those at Aniyoor, construction of auditoriums at Aliyavoor Siva Temple and Sri Durga Temple at Kallampally, Pilgrim Heritage Circuit at Kolathukara, development of destination facilities at Manvila, construction of amenity centres at Beemapally, St. Jude Pilgrim Centre at Vettinadu, Kusamuttam Temple, Chellamangalam Temple, Avukkulam Temple and Puthukkunnu CSI Church, the release added.

NNN