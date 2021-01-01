Kerala schools reopen for students of Classes 10 and 12

Thiruvananthapuram, January 1, 2020

As the new year was ushered in, students of Classes 10 and 12 in state syllabus schools in Kerala returned to their classrooms on Friday -- after a hiatus of seven months.

The state board examinations are scheduled for March 17.

Authorities have taken all health precautions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, ordering classroom teaching in morning and afternoon batches in most schools from 9 am to 1 pm and 1.15pm to 5.15 pm.

Seating arrangements for students too have been made as per the social distancing norms. Almost all schools have made sanitisers available to students and staff as well as facilities to take care of health issues, if needed. Students have also been counselled on the pandemic and how to maintain social distance.

Class 10 student Anna Mariam Joy of Cottonhill High School here told IANS: "After seven months, I am meeting my friends physically. It is a great feeling. However, we are sitting at a distance in classroom and not interacting much. Teachers are providing us all the necessary guidelines."

Krishnakumar, a teacher at the Government High School at Pettah in Thiruvannathapuram, told IANS: "Schools are extending all support to students, whose presence in schools has increased our responsibility manifold. Schools have made councillors available to provide emotional support to children, in case needed. I think things are getting back to normal."

IANS