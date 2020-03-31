Kerala reports second coronavirus death

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31, 2020

Kerala registered its second coronavirus (COVID-19) death on Tuesday morning when a 68-year-old former Kerala Police official passed away at the Medical College hospital here, said health officials.

He was a resident of Pothencode about 20 kms from the capital city.

What has baffled the authorities is they have not been able to identify from where he got the infection, as he neither had a foreign travel history nor had any contact with any positive patient.

Local councillor Balamurali said that the official had sought medical treatment from a state-run medical centre near his home on March 18.

"On 21st he again sought treatment at the same place. On 23rd he approached a private medical college hospital from where he was shifted to the state-run medical college hospital. He on 14th had taken part in a chitty contest where 100 people also took part. His wife also attended a meeting of women and his daughter is a conductor in the state transport department. Literally,the village is in a state of shock," said Balamurali.

Health officials point out that the first test turned negative and it was only later it became positive. He was on ventilator for the past five days and breathed his last early Tuesday morning.

The last rites would now be conducted according to the medical protocol and as per religious traditions.

Meanwhile, the test results of his wife and daughter are now awaited.

Kerala has presently 213 positive cases and over 1.60 lakh people under observation.

IANS