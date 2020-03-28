Kerala reports first death from COVID-19

Kochi, March 28, 2020

The first COVID-19 death has been reported from Kerala, here, said a State Minister on Saturday.

State Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunilkumar told the media that the 69-year-old man arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 22 and was in isolation.

"He is from Kochi and was suffering from heart ailment and blood pressure. Since he was already placed under high-risk category, this need not be a cause to worry. The body has now been handed over to his relatives and the funeral will take place later today. There is no need for any worries at all," said Sunilkumar.

"All those who came in contact with him have been identified and have been quarantined," added the State Minister.

The deceased's wife and driver who brought him from the airport have also tested positive.

State IMA official Sreejith Nair said that underlying heart ailments for coronavirus positive patients are considered to be a high-risk factor.

"The need of the hour is, all those with underlying ailments have to ensure that they remain at home as they are high-risk cases," said Nair.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden said all the medical protocols will be enforced when the funeral is held.

As of Saturday, there are 164 coronavirus positive cases in the state, with all 14 districts affected.

There are 1,10,299 people in the state who are under observation which includes 616 at various hospitals.

