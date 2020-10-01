Kerala reports 29 COVID deaths, 8,135 new cases of infection

Thiruvananthapuram, October 1, 2020

Kerala reported more than 8,000 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection for the second day running today at 8,135 while another 29 people lost their lives to the disease in the past 24 hours.

With these, the total number of COVID cases so far in the state has gone up to 204,241 while the death toll has increased to 771, official figures given by the State Health Department said.

As many as 2,828 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 131,052.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stood at 72,339.

As many as 243,107 people across the state are under quarantine or isolation, including 30,258 in hospitals.

NNN