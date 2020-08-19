Kerala reports 2,333 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, August 19, 2020

For the first time, the daily number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala crossed 2,000 to touch 2,333 today.

With this, the COVID tally in the state is just 7 short of 50,000.

In a statement here, state Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said that at present there are 17,382 positive cases, while 32,611 people have been cured of the disease by now.

"Thiruvananthapuram district saw 540 new cases of which 519 were local infectees, taking the total number of local infectees on Friday to 2,151 in the state. In Kerala there are 1,69,687 people under observation at various places, which includes 13,759 people in hospitals. The total number of hot spots in the state is 572," said Shailaja.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Shailaja and six other Cabinet Ministers are under self-isolation.

As a result the weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday has now been shifted to Saturday and until then the otherwise routine COVID review press meet of Vijayan also stands cancelled.

IANS