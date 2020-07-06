Kerala reports 2 deaths, 193 new Covid-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6, 2020

Kerala reported two deaths and 193 new cases, raising the Covid-19 tally in the state to 5,522 on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 35 of the new cases were contact-based but sources of these contacts were not clear.

While Malappuram reported the highest 35 new cases, Idukki, Kottayam and Kasargod six cases each. On the brighter side, 167 patients were dischard from hospitals during the day.

The Chief Minister said Mohammed, 83, who was suffering from blood cancer, passed away at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital and Yusuf Saifuddin, 67, who was suffering from multiple diseases died at the Ernakulam Cooperative Medical College Hospital.

He said the people should stay indoors and the government would take stringent action against those found travelling unnecessarily.

IANS