Kerala records over 1K COVID cases in a day for the first time

Thiruvananthapuram, July 22, 2020

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kerala crossed the 1000-mark for the first time to reach 1,038 today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,032.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons on Wednesday said that there are, at present, 8,818 are active COVID-positive cases in the state and, with the number of cases spiking, the government might have to think of a complete lockdown, but nothing has been decided as yet.

"Of the new cases, 785 are local infectees, of which the source of 57 are unknown. The situation in Thiruvananthapuram is serious as 226 new cases were registered of which 190 are local infectees. Even as things remain serious, the state is fully geared to meet this spike as COVID first line treatment centres are ready," said Vijayan.

But Vijayan, even while admitting the role of the media as playing a good role, was critical of a particular media organisation which, he said was, giving headlines on Wednesday that the death toll in Kerala on account of COVID is increasing.

With one COVID death reported on Wednesday, the death toll in Kerala has touched 50.

"I am not speaking of all the media, but some which levels baseless allegations and airs untruth. While some of them correct their wrong, some others fail to give the correction. The state is passing through tough times and during such times, untruth should not be aired. This applies to Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is giving factually wrong statistics. We do not know from where he is getting it," said Vijayan and read out the total number of positive cases on a single day in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which was several times more than in Kerala.

He said the Firing Range under the control of the Kerala Police will now be converted as a treatment centre for Covid positive police officials.

"Till now 67 nurses and 43 doctors in the state have turned COVID-positive. If one looks into the other states, the number of medical professionals turning positive is high. We are giving high priority to the safety of health professionals. Strict action will be taken against those who do not provide the required safety protocols for the health professionals," added Vijayan.

IANS