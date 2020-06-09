Kerala records 91 more COVID cases

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9, 2020

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 91 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, overwhelmingly among those who have come back to the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Of the new cases, 53 were those came from abroad, while 27 were those who came from within the country. The remaining 11 were locals and included a health professional.

"As on date 1,231 people have turned positive, of which 848 have now been cured of the disease. In the state there are 2,04,153 under observation in homes, institutions and it includes 1,913 people in various hospitals," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

The spike in cases is on expected lines as this has been the pattern ever since the first flight carrying Kerala diaspora arrived here on May 7.

By now, 51,135 people have come by air, 1,621 on ships, while over 1.47 lakh by rail and road.

Meanwhile, 10 new hot spots have been registered, taking the total to 158.

In a related development, a COVID positive patient whose test on Tuesday turned negative slipped out from the Medical College hospital here and reached his home in the capital district.

However, other locals rounded him up and handed him to the police, who brought him back to the hospital.

IANS