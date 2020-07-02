Kerala records 160 new COVID-19 positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2, 2020

Kerala today reported 160 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) -- the second highest in a day so far.

For the past two weeks, the state has reported more 100 COVID-19 positive cases daily.

Talking about Thursday's new cases, Shailaja said 106 of them came from abroad, while 40 were from within the country, and 14 were local infectees.

The day also saw the highest number of people (202) recovering from the coronavirus disease on a single day.

"At present there are 2,088 people who are positive and under treatment, while 2,638 people have been cured of the disease. There are 1,78,099 in isolation at homes, corona care centres and 2,988 people in various hospitals," said Shailaja.

There are currently 123 hotspots in the state.

IANS