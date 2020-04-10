Kerala: Manjeswaram CHC to issue medical certificates for patients

Kasaragod (Kerala), April 10, 2020

The Kerala government today made additional arrangements to issue medical certificates to patients seeking treatment in Mangaluru in Karnataka for diseases other than coronavirus (COVID-19).

A facility for issuing certificates already functions near the Thalapady check post in Kerala, an official press release said.

Besides this, a medical officer will be posted 24/7 at the Manjeswaram Community Health Centre (CHC) to issue the certificates, said Dr A V Ramdas, District Medical Officer (DMO) (Health) of Kasaragod district.

With state borders being closed due to the imposition of the nation-wide lockdown, Karnataka had denied entry to people from Kasaragod seeking medical treatment in Mangaluru, which has now been lifted after the Centre's intervention.

The issue was resolved on Tuesday with Karnataka agreeing to allow non-COVID-19 patients to cross the border to avail treatment at Mangaluru hospitals.

The Karnataka government had blocked all 23 roads which connect the state with Kerala. Even ambulances were not allowed to enter Karnataka.

The reason given was that Kasaragod, the northern-most district of Kerala, is the most COVID-19-affected district in the state and allowing traffic even in emergency cases might lead to the spread of the virus in the border districts of Mangaluru, Kodagu and Mysore in Karnataka.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of Karnataka’s petition challenging the Kerala High Court order on opening the national highway traffic at Kasaragod border to provide hospital access in Mangaluru to patients from Kerala.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde disposed of the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said talks between the chief secretaries of the two states facilitated by the Centre had led to an amicable resolution of the issue.

