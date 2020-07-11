Kerala: KSUM invites students to July 25 meet on COVID-19 Innovations

Kochi, July 11, 2020

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is holding an event later this month, aiming to recognize student innovators who have come up with technology solutions that can boost prevention of COVID-19.

KSUM has invited applications the world over from those who developed innovative tech products during the lockdown that began in March to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those selected will get an opportunity to exhibit their products on the Student Innovator Meet on July 25, and also interact with industry experts, academicians, startup founders and investors.

The product details can be submitted here on or before July 15, a press release from KSUM said.

The virtual meet will showcase the skills of the new generation, revealing how they used the lockdown time and resources on activities related to the global pandemic, the release said.

The event is part of KSUM’s continued efforts to handhold student innovators by turning their ideas into commercially viable products by the time they step out of college. The meet, which features relevant workshops and knowledge sessions, seeks to support students and innovators seeking a break in entrepreneurial ventures.

“We believe that student innovators have great potential to become entrepreneurs and could contribute to economic development through their innovations,” a top KSUM official said. “The state has the responsibility to provide them an arena.”

KSUM is the nodal agency of the government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

