Kerala IAS officer jumps quarantine, traced in UP

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27, 2020

A young IAS officer, Anupam Mishra, who was asked to go into self-isolation in the wake of his recent foreign travel, jumped his quarantine and was later traced to his home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city.

Mishra, a 2016 batch IAS officer, recently came to Kollam to take up the post of Sub-Collector. He informed his superior that he had been abroad and was promptly asked to go into self-isolation at his official residence in Kollam, about 70 kms from here.

Kollam district collector B. Abdul Nassar told the media on Friday that he has given an explanation that when he was told to go into self-isolation, he presumed it was to go to his residence back home in Kanpur.

"This is a violation of protocol and I will submit the report of his act to the State government, who are authorised to take further action," said Nassar.

State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty, who hails from Kollam district said this is a clear case of a lack of social commitment and hence such deeds take place.

According to reports, Mishra got married recently and returned from Singapore and when his seniors informed him to go into self isolation, as that was the norm for all returning from abroad, he started it at his official residence last week.

On Thursday, the officials found out that he was not present in his official residence at Kollam and he was traced with the help of the police to Kanpur.

With the District Collector indicating this as a clear-cut violation, the State Government will have to decide on what action needs to be taken against him.

IANS