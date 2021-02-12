Kerala: Filmmaker Major Ravi present at Congress event, but silent on future

Kochi, February 12, 2021

Popular Kerala film personality Major Ravi, who first met state Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran and later was seen on the stage during Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala's statewide yatra on Friday, has left everyone guessing as to whether he is all set to join the party, as he did not reveal his future plans in his address.

Ramachandran had posted the picture of their meeting on his social media account.

On Friday, Ravi was welcomed with loud applause when he made a entry on to the stage of Chennithala and even addressed the gathering, but did not commit to anything.

"I hail from this constituency (Tripunithura) and when I sit here now, perhaps many would be confused. I am not a BJP man, nor am I an RSS man. Let me make one thing clear, I do not have membership in any party. India is only in my mind," said Ravi.

"The Congress-led UDF when it comes to power next time should see that they do not proceed with the false cases that have been registered against the Sabarimala protesters and also see that they take punitive action against all the back door appointments that the present Left government has now done," he said.

Incidentally, Ravi had campaigned for the BJP in the December local body polls and in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he campaigned for CPI-M candidate P. Rajeev.

The 62-year-old Ravi is a retired major of the Indian Army and a former National Security Guard commando.

While in the Army, he was the head of the mission "One Eyed Jack" that was tasked with capturing suspects in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

He was awarded the President's gallantry medal in 1991 and 1992 for his contributions in fighting terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir.

It was after his retirement that Ravi entered the film industry, first as a film consultant where he worked with leading directors.

Later he started doing small roles and it was in 2002 he turned director. In 2006, he scripted and directed "Keerthi Chakra" and won the Kerala Film award for it as the best screenplay writer.

Since then he has directed nine Malayalam films, which have done well at the box office.

IANS