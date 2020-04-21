Kerala diaspora wishing to return have to register: Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, April 21, 2020

The Kerala government on Tuesday issued an order asking all the Kerala diaspora who wish to return to the state once flights resume to register on the NORKA-Roots website.

"This is being done to see that the state government is ready with all the necessary arrangements. Those who are found to be in good health will be have to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days. Those with any symptoms will be send to coronavirus care centre and would have to be there. There is a provision for those who wish to be in isolation at hotels or resorts and will have to pay for it," said the order.

According to rough estimates, as and when the airports are open, about 3 to 5.5 lakh Keralaites, mostly from the Middle East, are expected to return in one month's time.

IANS