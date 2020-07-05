Kerala Customs seize massive gold haul from diplomatic luggage

Thiruvananthapuram, July 5, 2020

The Air Customs attached to the Thiruvananthapuram airport have made a seizure of a huge quantity of gold that arrived on a cargo flight and was kept in a warehouse here for release.

According to information the seized gold is around 30 kgs.

What has raised eyebrows is the baggage came from Dubai and is understood to have been marked to the UAE Consulate which has its office in the heart of the capital.

Customs official however are tight-lipped about this and a probe has begun and they got into the act after receiving a tip off.

The baggage had arrived a few days back and was left in the cargo yard and on examination it was found out to contain gold.

Officials are trying to find the source of the cargo and who sent it.

IANS