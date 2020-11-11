Kerala CPI-M leader's son in 14-day custody on money laundering charge

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, November 11, 2020

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the state secretary of the ruling CPI-M in Kerala, was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after being called for questioning under charges of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on October 29.

On three occasions, the court extended the custody of him to the ED and on Wednesday after he was produced in the court, even though the ED sought extension of his custody for a week, as he was not cooperating with the probe, it was not granted and he was sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The court however refused to pass an order, when his counsel pointed out that the media was being provided with information by the probe officials and others and it should not be allowed to be published.

Another demand that was placed before the court was for a closed-door trial and that too was turned down.

Meanwhile Bineesh's bail application will now be heard next Wednesday.

IANS