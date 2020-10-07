Kerala COVID cases cross 10,000 in a day for the first time

Thiruvananthapuram, October 7, 2020

Kerala today recorded, for the first time, more than 10,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in a day at 10,606, taking the total so far since late January to 253,405.

The state also reported 22 more deaths due to the disease, raising the toll so far to 906.

Sources said the high number of new cases of infection could be partly, at least, be explained by the increase in the number of samples being tested, which stood at 73,816 today.

As many as 6,161 patients recovered today, taking the total number of cured persons to 160,253.

There were 92,161 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of today, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

A total of 267,834 are under observation in the state, including 29,503 who are in hospitals and 238,331, who are in home quarantine or isolation.

