Kerala CM calls up PM, seeks reopening of Karnataka border

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday first wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then called him up, requesting that the border between Karnataka and Kerala at Mangalore and Coorg should remain open for movement of patients and goods.

Vijayan in a statement said that after he spoke to Modi and briefed him, Home Minister Amit Shah called him and assured him of action.

"The border at Mangalore has been closed, inconveniencing many patients from neighbouring Kasargode in Kerala. Similarly, the Coorg entry point is the gateway of Kannur district to Karnataka, which has also been closed, disrupting the movement of essential items. Shah has assured us that things will be sorted out," said Vijayan.

Vijayan yesterday said even though Union Minister Sadananda Gowda had assured him, no headway came through.

On Sunday an ailing patient who was not allowed from the border to Mangalore near Kasargode had to be taken back, but the patient died later.

Since Thursday night Karnataka had closed the routes, fearing the spread of Covid-19 to their state, as Kerala has the highest number of positive cases in the country.

IANS