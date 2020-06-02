Kerala: Christian priest dies of COVID, 86 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2, 2020

A 76-year-old Christian priest, who was admitted at the Medical College hospital here after a road accident and underwent surgery, passed away on Tuesday. He was subsequently found to be coronavirus-positive, taking the total death toll in Kerala due to COVID-19 to 11.

State Health Minister K. K. Shailaja also told the media that 86 people had tested positive in the past 24 hours, which is the highest tally of positive cases on a single day.

"(As many as) 774 people are under treatment in various hospitals in the state as on date, while 19 people turned negative taking the total tally of those who were cured of the disease to 627. Of the 86 new cases, 46 came from abroad and 26 came from within the country," she said.

Shailaja also said that 1,45,670 people are in isolation at homes or at COVID care centres, while 1,340 people are in various hospitals in the state.

Ever since from May 7, when the first international flight arrived from the Middle East, positive cases have been rapidly increasing and by now, 25,832 people have come from abroad, while over 1.26 lakh have come by road and train from elsewhere in the country.

On Tuesday, one more hot spot was added taking the total in the state to 122.

The Kerala Police on Tuesday registered 647 cases against 665 people and impounded 219 vehicles for lockdown violations.

IANS