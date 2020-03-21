Kerala announces special package to protect SC/ST communities

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21, 2020

The Kerala government on Saturday announced a special kit of pulses, jaggery, wheat and coconut oil for the SC/ST communities as it escalated its efforts to protect this vulnerable group as 37 coronavirus positive cases have been detected in the state and over 44,000 people are under observation.

"With the support of the Health department, the promoters have now started to reach the homes of these people to find out if any of them have any symptoms. All the help will be provided to those who have to remain in isolation. A special kit of pulses, jaggery, wheat and coconut oil will be given to all those who are above the age of 60, besides food items will be supplied to all these villages," said State Minister for SC/ST, A. K. Balan.

In Kerala, while the Scheduled Castes (SC) population is around 31.84 lakh, the Scheduled Tribes (ST) population is around 4.84 lakh.

Balan said that as the first step, tenure of all the promoters working in both these departments has been extended for another two months.

"They have been directed to see that tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 p.m they do not assemble, instead play their traditional musical instruments sitting at their homes," added Balan.

IANS